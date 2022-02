WACO, Texas – Baylor University will hold classes via remote instruction and staff will telework until 12 noon on Thursday, Feb. 24.

The Waco area anticipates freezing rain with at/or below freezing temperatures that could lead to icing on bridges and overpasses and some surface streets.

Classes that begin before 12 noon will be held via remote instruction. Classes that begin after 12 noon will be held in person.

University offices will open at 12 noon.