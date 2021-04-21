Baylor urges students to get vaccinated for ‘normal’ fall semester

WACO, Texas – In an effort to get students excited about getting the COVID-19 vaccine, Baylor is capitalizing on their basketball success with their “Take the Shot, Win the Game” campaign.

“If we all take the shot, we will win the game against this virus,” says University spokesperson Lori Fogleman.

Since everyone over the age of 16 has been eligible to be vaccinated for a month now, the school has been offering shots through their campus health services.

“As we come to the end of the spring semester, we continue to offer as many appointments as we can through the health center to students, faculty and staff,” Fogleman said.

As of Thursday, just under 17 percent of the campus community – including students, faculty and staff, have been fully vaccinated – with thousands of second doses being administered this week.

Baylor says the push is to start planning for more normal college experience come the fall semester.

“The sooner we can get people vaccinated, the sooner we will all be able to return to normal,” Fogleman said. “That is certainly something we all want.”

After a full year of hybrid classes and limited attendance for campus events, the school primarily wants a return to in-person learning.

“It’s incredibly important, especially here at Baylor, how much we value the classroom experience and the student life experience and being connected to one another,” Fogleman said. “I think we all feel that in some facet of our lives, that’s what we’re yearning for.”

Along with getting vaccinated, they are urging students to continue being vigilant with health codes as the school plans to potentially peel back some restrictions for next year.

“Our continued health protocols will help us plan and will help us plan confidently for a return to more normal campus operations and activities in the fall,” Fogleman said. “That is something we are all working towards and are certainly hopeful for.”

Fogleman says Baylor has no set percentage of the vaccinated student population which would trigger them to loosen restrictions.