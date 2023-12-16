WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Today at the Ferrel Center graduates walked across the stage as they look forward to the next step in their professional careers.

“Today, you’ve reached a high point in your academic career. Like Jesus’s disciples, you’ve grown in wisdom and conviction. You’ve learned to take risks and get back up when you failed and you’ve completed a thorough season of development, it’s time to send you into the next phase of your life,” says President Linda Livingstone.

Some Baylor Bears walked away with undergraduate degrees others their masters and doctorates. Graduating just a few years after the pandemic and in the wake of international

Jesse Drapela is looking ahead to the next phase of academics and taking the LSAT, “it was an incredible experience. It’s a large school and a lot of really supportive staff.”

Graduating just a few years after the pandemic, and in the wake of international conflict like the Israeli Hamas War, can be unsettling, “I feel like my education background and how to critically think about issues, how to not just rely on my emotions, but the fact that and I think that that will help me taking on any situation or challenging scenarios that myself,” says Jesse Drapela.

