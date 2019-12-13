“Be a Santa to a Senior” to deliver gifts to over 300 seniors in Bell County

TEMPLE, Texas – While the holidays mean spending time with family, for some seniors – it means the exact opposite.

Many spend Christmas alone and forgotten. This is where Home Instead Senior Care comes in.

“Be a Santa to a Senior” has donated thousands of gifts throughout the years to seniors who wouldn’t otherwise receive a present on Christmas.

“What we do for these people it’s beautiful, and the community, it’s beautiful, you can see the love. And so, when they are handed these gifts and they get a present that maybe they wouldn’t get otherwise, it’s very grateful,” says Yvette James, Quality Care Coordinator at Home Instead Senior Care in Temple.

Home Instead Senior Care is in its 6th year of its annual “Be a Santa to a Senior” program. This year, they collected hundreds of gifts for the elderly in Central Texas. Learn more tonight on @KWKTFOX44 pic.twitter.com/8Qu51s5kzw — Nohely Mendoza (@_NohelyMendoza_) December 13, 2019

The bags are filled with gifts donated from the community.

“We had a couple of children bring in some, and we took pictures of them by the tree and the dad told us, ‘This was all them.’ So having our young people want to give up some of their funds to be able to help somebody in need is so heartfelt. It’s beautiful,” says James.

Each bag, which will be delivered to over 300 seniors in Bell County, is hand-decorated by students from Scott Elementary in Temple.

“Some of them are very artistic, and some of them have the cutest sayings and they know where they are going, and so some of them will say, ‘To grandma’, ‘To grams’, it’s just very sweet,” says James.

“I feel like us that we can give back to them like anyway that we can, they are going to completely love it,” says Chris Wimes, Volunteer at Home Instead Senior Care in Temple.

Wimes is a first time volunteer. He says the amount of donations from the community speaks volumes.

“To see that this much of the community actually cares about our seniors and they haven’t like forgotten about them. I think that it’s a great thing,” says Wimes.

Because to seniors, receiving these bags means more than just a gift.

“It’s exciting for them,” says James. “It is, really. It’s very nice.”

Home Instead Senior Care will be collecting donations until December 17th at locations like The Gin at Nolan Creek and Fuzzy’s in Temple.

Click HERE for more information.