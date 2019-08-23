Be a ‘Weekday Warrior’ for Habitat for Humanity

WACO, Texas – Have you thought about volunteering, but can’t find the time on the weekend?

This is no problem for Habitat for Humanity, who has a program called Weekday Warriors – where you can volunteer your time during the week.

The volunteer work ranges from smaller things, such as restocking and cleaning up at a Restore to construction.

If you are interested in helping out, signing up for the program is easy and quick.

“Just go on our website, wacohabitat.org/volunteer, and then there will be a schedule with all of the sites that we have available, as well as the Restore and any projects that we have coming up this upcoming semester,” says Joanie Friesen, Waco Habitat for Humanity Volunteer Coordinator.

The Waco Habitat for Humanity has seen an uptick in volunteers for the Weekday Warriors, but they still need more people to lend a helping hand.