Beaumont Family of 23 Evacuates To Bellmead

BELLMEAD, Texas – The predicted destruction of Hurricane Laura caused thousands near the Gulf Coast to leave.

“For us to live on the Gulf, we are not taking any chances,” said Calixtro Linares.

Linares and 22 members of his Beaumont family packed up their belongings and took a six-hour drive to Bellmead.

“We just started packing and just leave, you know?,” he said.

The family has lived in Beaumont for several years and have witnessed tropical storms and hurricanes. Back in 2017, they chose not to evacuate and became stuck once water levels rose to unbearable amounts.

“Through Harvey, a lot of our houses flooded, and my car flooded,” said Salma Castillo, a family member.

Back in 2017, the family didn’t act quickly to evacuate from Hurricane Harvey – and they became stuck in high floodwaters.

The family plans to head back to Beaumont in the next couple days and are worried about what lies ahead.

