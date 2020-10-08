Bell And McLennan Counties Prepare For Early Voting

TEXAS – Early Voting Day is less than a week away, and counties across Central Texas are putting safety first.

“Certainly we’re going to try socially distancing. We encourage everyone to wear a face mask,” said McLennan County Elections Administrator Kathy Van Wolfe.

McLennan County will have five early voting sites:

Robinson Community Center 106 W. Lyndale Avenue Robinson, TX 76706

Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center 1020 Elm Street Waco, TX 76704

First Assembly of God Church 6701 Bosque Blvd Waco, TX 7671

Hewitt Public City Hall/ Library 200 Patriot Court Hewitt, TX 76643

Records Building (basement of the building) 214 N 4th Street, Suite 300 Waco, TX 76701

This year, Governor Abbott extended early voting by almost a week as a way to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 at polling stations. In addition, he also limited the number of mail-in drop off locations to just one per county.

To help, McLennan County created THIS online portal to help track ballots.

In Bell County, Election Administrator Matthew Dutton said the lack of mail-in is not the best solution.

“It’s not ideal. What folks don’t understand is that we have things set in place to make the process a lot easier if the governor chose to do it that way,” Dutton said.

Bell county will have 6 early voting sites:

Belton – Bell County Courthouse Annex, 550 East 2nd Ave

Killeen – Bell County Annex, 304 Priest Drive

Killeen -Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd

Temple – Bell County Annex, 205 East Central Ave

Salado – Salado Church of Christ, 217 North Stagecoach

Harker Heights – Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing

To help with the influx of mail-in ballots, counties have hired additional staff.

“It’s 2020. This whole year’s been a challenge, and we’ll get through it,” Dutton said.

To be eligible for a ballot by mail, you must meet at least one of these requirements:

be 65 years or older;

be sick or disabled;

be out of the county on election day and during the period for early voting by personal appearance; or

be confined in jail, but otherwise eligible.

The deadline to apply for a ballot by mail is October 23rd.