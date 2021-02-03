Bell County Administers Second Dose of Pfizer Vaccines in the Drive- Thru

BELTON, Texas – Wednesday was the first day Bell County administered the second dose of Pfizer vaccines.

Individuals who received the first dose of the vaccine at one of the county’s vaccination centers were able to receive the second dose 21 days after the first dose.

Hundreds of cars lined up in a coned-off area in the Bell County Expo Center parking lot. Workers wearing yellow vests assisted residents through the process checking paperwork as they arrived – including their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card.

Bell County Judge David Blackburn arrived just before the gates opened and watched the entire process.

“The first day has gone very well so far,” Judge Blackburn says.

Judge Blackburn walked to various vehicles to hear their thoughts on the process and overall wait time.

According to individuals in the line, the drive-thru wait time was approximately 45 minutes. Judge Blackburn advises individuals to give themselves an hour to go through the process.

“Everybody that I talked to in the vehicles as they were working their way in to get inoculated – overall very happy and enthusiastic to see the sight up and operating,” Judge Blackburn says.

Everyone in line for the second dose had to make an appointment and bring their Vaccination Record Card. The workers confirmed their last date of vaccination and the county it was received with their card.

“I do want to encourage folks to bring their card with them. That will help expedite the process and limit the line wait time,” Judge Blackburn says. “I also want to encourage folks to fill out the paperwork that’s online that they can fill our before they get here, too.”

According to health officials, some may experience some adverse effects depending on how they were affected with the first dose.

“Generally speaking, if you didn’t experience any with the first dose, you may not receive it with the second dose. But it is possible,” says Judge Blackburn.

Judge Blackburn says that according to health officials – once the second dose is complete, another dose is not needed.

“We will see what happens in the months and years to come. But for now, it’s two doses and you’re done.”

Bell County’s goal is to administer 100 vaccines per hour.

The drive-thru will resume on Thursday before returning to normal business hours.

“That schedule will be Monday through Thursday, 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., by appointment only,” Judge Blackburn says.

To register for an appointment, you can visit the Bell County website.