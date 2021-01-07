Bell County businesses return to 50 percent capacity, some bars ordered to close

BELL COUNTY, Texas – Non-essential businesses in Bell County and five other counties are back to 50 percent capacity.

In a press conference on Wednesday morning, Bell County Judge David Blackburn said this comes after hospitalization rates have surpassed 15 percent capacity in a week.

According to Governor Abbott’s orders on October 7th, when this occurs, counties must limit occupancy levels.

“The impact of the governor’s orders is significant in several areas,” said Blackburn.

The area affected is known as Trauma Service Area L – which includes Bell, Coryell, Mills, Lampasas, Hamilton and Milam counties.

Previously, businesses were allowed to operate at 75 percent capacity.

Elective surgeries will be put on hold while bars with a mixed drink license will be ordered to close.

Out of the 300 bar establishments in Bell County, 43 of them hold a mixed drink permit. However, bars that hold a wine and beer permit may only operate to-go service.

Openings and capacity levels can increase once rates dip below 15 percent for at least five consecutive days.

County leaders say bars should contact the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) for full transparency.