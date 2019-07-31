Bell County Comic Con coming this weekend

BELL COUNTY, Texas – The Bell County Comic Con is right around the corner!

The event will be held this weekend at the Bell County EXPO Center, and is expected to have many Central Texans in attendance.

Peggy’s Coffee House in Temple decided to kick things off early with coffee and cosplay.

Attendees got a first look at some of the characters who will be at this weekend’s event this weekend at “Coffee and Cosplay” on Wednesday.

Kendall Green finds out more about what attendees can expect this Saturday and Sunday in the interview above.