Bell County confirms 8th COVID-19 case

BELL COUNTY, TX – The Bell County Public Health District received notification of the eighth COVID-19 case in Bell County on Saturday.

Case no. 8 is a female in the 40-50 age range and with underlying health conditions. She is hospitalized. She was a resident of an assisted care facility in Temple.

It is unclear at this time how this individual contracted the virus, therefore, the case is being designated as one of community spread.

All residents and staff at the facility are currently undergoing testing. Residents will remain in place and staff has been asked to self-isolate at home, pending test results.