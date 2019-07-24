Bell County Crime Stoppers searching for man missing for 14 years

BELL COUNTY, Texas – The Bell County Crime Stoppers need your help in finding a man last seen in Harker Heights on June 13, 2005.

Benjamin Lund was last seen leaving his home wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans. He may also wear an earring, baseball-style caps, eyeglasses at times, and is a smoker. Lund has a faint scar on his upper right lip and a scar from an appendectomy.

While Lund’s vehicle has been recovered, his whereabouts are still unknown. He also goes by “Beans.”

If you have any information on Lund’s whereabouts, you can leave your tip anonymously by phone call at 1-800-729-8477 (TIPS), online, or through the P3 Tips app.

Source: Bell County Crime Stoppers