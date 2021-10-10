Bell County Fire Marshal’s Office investigates fatal house fire

BELL COUNTY, TX- The Bell County Fire Marshall is investigating a deadly house fire.

On Saturday, October 9, 2021, at approximately 5:00 am, the Bartlett Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a residential structure fire in the 400 block of East Bell Street.

First responders arrived and observed a small wood frame home on fire.

Neighbors advised responders that the people may have been home at the time of the fire.

Due to intense fire conditions and a partial roof collapse, firefighters fought the fire from a defensive position.

Once the fire was deemed under control and entry into the residence was safe, firefighters located human remains in the area of the kitchen.

Bell County Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke responded to the scene and ordered an autopsy be performed by the Southwest Institute of Forensic Sciences.

The Bell County Fire Marshal will be conducting the investigation into the cause and origin of the fire, while the Bell County Sheriff’s Department will be assisting with conducting the investigation into the cause of death.

Multiple Agencies were dispatched and helped with the fire.

Anyone with information regarding this incident are urged to contact the Bell County Fire Marshal’s Office at (254) 933-5589, or by emailing firemarshal@bellcounty.texas.gov. Anonymous tips can also be made to Bell County Crimestoppers by calling (254) 526-8477, or by using their mobile app.