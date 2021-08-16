Bell County First Responders hosting 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

TEMPLE, Texas – Bell County First Responder agencies will be honoring the lives of fallen first responders with a 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the attack of the Twin Towers, which took the lives of 2,977 people. The event will take place on September 11 from 7:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., and will pause for a brief ceremony at 8:00 a.m. at the Temple High School Wildcat Stadium – located at 415 North 31st Street.

Anyone who wishes to participate in the stair climb can register at templetx.gov/911memorial. Participants who register online by September 1 will receive a free t-shirt. Registration will also be available on-site, although participants will not be guaranteed a t-shirt on the day of the event.

Proceeds will benefit the FDNY Foundation, Tunnel to Towers, and the New York City Police Foundation.

For more information about the registration process and sponsorship, you can visit templetx.gov/911memorial or contact Temple Fire & Rescue Public Information Officer Santos Soto at sasoto@templetx.gov or Public Relations Specialist Alejandra Arreguin at aarreguin@templetx.gov.

Source: Temple Fire & Rescue