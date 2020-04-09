Bell County follows CDC guidelines in recommending cloth face masks

BELL COUNTY, Texas – Bell County is now reporting it’s third COVID-19 related fatality, despite officials saying the community is flattening the curve.

The Health District’s latest recommendation is for people to start wearing cloth face masks, not to protect yourself, but to protect others in case you are asymptomatic.

“The CDC is now recommending cloth face coverings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. Bell County social distancing recommendations now reflect those recommendations,” said Bell County Judge David Blackburn during a press conference Thursday afternoon.

The mask recommendation comes as officials say a peak in COVID-19 cases is expected in the next three to four weeks.

“They are forecast, and they are subject to change. This is especially true for Bell County, or for any county for that matter, where relatively small numbers can swing those models forecast significantly in either direction,” said Judge Blackburn.

Judge Blackburn says right now, the community has flattened the curve.

“Our hospitals are not over capacity, our morbidity rate is low, and both these outcomes are evidence that the measures are working,” said Judge Blackburn.

Officials say because of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), any other information on COVID-19 cases in the area that go beyond gender and age is a violation.

“If we provide data that can indecently lead to an identification, we can get in trouble. So it’s not as simple as, ‘Oh, we didn’t give you the name. We’re protected.’ No,” says Dr. Amanda Chadwell, of the Bell County Public Health District.

Like always, experts say to keep on practicing social distancing and to frequently wash your hands.

“Our challenge now is to continue doing what we have been doing,” said Judge Blackburn.

Officials also say it’s okay to wear gloves out in public, but just remember to take them off without letting them touch your hands, and don’t touch your face to avoid cross contamination.

As of Thursday, Bell County has reported 84 COVID-19 cases and three deaths in the area.