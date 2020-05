The Bell County Public Health District is warning customers of the Belton Pizza Hut of a possible COVID-19 exposure. An employee at the restaurant has tested positive.

The county says the employee left work sick and was tested on Wednesday, May 6th.

The Health District says if you ordered food from the Pizza Hut on Neil Street between May 4-7 and have concerns, you should call 254-773-4457 and ask for epidemiology.

The restaurant is temporarily closed for sanitation purposes.