The Bell County Public Health District has lowered the COVID-19 threat level now that the infection rate of the virus has dropped.

The county’s health leaders raised it to Level 1 in January because of the increase in incidence rates, positivity rates, and surge in hospitalizations. Bell County is now at Level 2.

Level 2 means there is still significant community transmission with limited evidence of reduction due to public health measures and/or other factors. It also means the healthcare system is at or near surge levels.

As part of the decision to change the threat level, Bell County criminal courts are moving back to in-person hearings, starting February 28th.

All court personnel, including attorneys, will attend hearings in person, while incarcerated defendants will continue to appear by video from the jail.