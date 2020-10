Bell County, Tx – One man is in custody after being arrested for Possession of Child Pornography in Bell County.

77-year-old Chesley Nunley, Jr. was arrested on Wednesday by the Bell County Sheriffs office at his residence, after an Electronic Device Search Warrant was served.

Deputies with the Bell County Special Crimes unit found over 100 devices that contained numerous videos and photos of child pornography.

No bond has been set yet for Nunley.