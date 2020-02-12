Bell County now in County-Wide Polling Program for Election Day

BELL COUNTY – For the first time in Bell County history, folks are able to cast their votes in any of its 41 polling locations.

“Very similar to the way early voting is run where throughout the county you need the location open a voter can access, so it will be the same concept on Election Day,” said Melinda Luedecke, Elections Administrator for Bell County.

Bell County is officially part of the County Wide Polling Program.

“It makes sense for voters, it’s so much more convenient for the voter themselves than having to find a small church or a small building that’s located in their precinct when they may work 15-20 minutes away from that location,” said Luedecke.

Luedecke says this feature is especially important for those working on Fort Hood or Baylor Scott and White Hospital.

“This way, if they are voting on Election Day, they are not stuck trying to race clear from East to West or vice versa and get to a location in time to vote, they can access the closest to their job or home and be allowed to vote,” said Luedecke.

Neighboring McLennan County is no stranger to this system, which they moved to in 2014.

“It has been well received in McLennan County,” said Kathy E. Van Wolfe, Elections Administrator for McLennan County.

People in that area will be able to vote in any of the county’s 33 locations.

“Lubbock was the first County that did it and they’ve been doing it for years and as more counties did it, you know we have an association that we all belong to and they started talking about how it worked and how convenient it was,” said Van Wolfe.

Also new in Bell County this year, electronic check-in systems that allow you to confirm your language, identity and political party.

“I really think that once you know everybody gets in the groove and this and that, yes, it will help speed up the process immensely,” said Luedecke.

Early voting in Bell County is Tuesday, February 18th at 8am.

The Joint Primary Election is Tuesday, March 3rd.

