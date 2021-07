FILE – In this Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 file photo, a polling station signpost lies on the pavement, in Twickenham, England. The British government announced Tuesday May 11, 2021, contentious plans to toughen election voting rules by requiring photo identification at polling stations, a move it says will protect the democratic system against electoral fraud. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)

Residents in part of Bell County will get to vote on the sale of alcoholic beverages in their area.

Bell County Commissioners Tuesday morning voted to place the local option question on the ballot November 2 with voters in Precinct 3 getting to decide.

If passed, the issue would authorize the sale of alcoholic beverages including mixed drinks in the precinct.