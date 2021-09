BELL CO., Texas — The Cribs for Canines and Mauveline Hafer held the first day of the Bell County Pet Adoption Extravaganza today at the Bell County Expo Center.

Many animals were adopted into their “fur-ever” homes. There are dogs, cats, guinea pigs, snakes, and many other animals up for adoption.

The event ends tomorrow at 5 PM so check it out if you’re looking for a new friend.