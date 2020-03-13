Bell County Public Health District closely monitoring who had contact with man infected by COVID-19

BELL COUNTY, Texas – The first presumptive COVID-19 case was confirmed Friday morning in Bell County.

Health officials made the announcement saying it is a 29-year-old man from Belton who was in Paris and Barcelona from March 4th to the 10th.

He is an employee of Laerdal Medical in Gatesville.

Although they are calling this case “presumptive,” health officials say tests confirm he does in fact have the virus, placing Bell County in Phase Two of their three-stage plan.

“Don’t panic, that’s the first thing I would tell them is remain calm,” said Bell County Judge David Blackburn, at a press conference Friday afternoon.

Judge Blackburn speaking to the media now about first presumptive #COVID19 case in Bell County @KWKTFOX44 pic.twitter.com/OqPNxxyEUE — Nohely Mendoza (@_NohelyMendoza_) March 13, 2020

The infected man is not in self-isolation, and the Bell County Public Health District is tracing who he could have been in contact with since returning from Europe.

“We go through a list process to trace back through their contacts and where they have been located and we might involve other agencies as necessary,” said Dr. Amanda Chadwell, Director of Bell County Public Health.

Stage Two means people need to actively practice social distancing and avoid physical contact with others, which could affect weekend events.

“If you are not comfortable being close to someone, you need to let them know or back up yourself,” said Emery Chandler, Vice President of Tarc Club that puts on HamEXPO.

Around 500 people were expected at this weekend’s HamEXPO at the Bell County Expo Center, but some people have already canceled, even though the County has not canceled events.

“If they call me and tell me Mr. Chandler, shut it down, it’ll be where I get all my people and I will go tell everybody, pack it up and get out, I will not hesitate on that,” said Chander.

Coby Randal is visiting Bell County from San Antonio for the event, he’s going to be on high alert this weekend.

“I think the main thing to do is keep the immune system healthy because the Government and other people cant do it for you, you really have to do it for yourself and be healthy,” said Randal.

Health officials say continue to wash your hands, sanitize and disinfect.

“But I would also encourage, life to go on, we just need to carry on, we will get through this, I promise you we will get through this,” said Judge Blackburn.

Health officials want to make it clear, the Bell County Health District does not have testing capabilities, you need to visit your provider or a local hospital to be tested for COVID-19 only if you have symptoms severe enough to seek care.

Otherwise, they recommend you self isolate and self care.

