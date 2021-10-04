Bell County residents invited to discuss redistricting at special workshop

BELTON, Texas – The Bell County Commissioners Court will meet for a special workshop Tuesday morning to discuss redistricting.

Members of the public are invited to hear the briefing, and to offer public comment.

In May, Bell County entered into an interlocal agreement with the City of Killeen, the City of Temple, and the Temple Independent School District to coordinate and collaborate on redistricting efforts. The group contracted with Bickerstaff Heath Delgado Acosta, LLP to provide guidance on the process. Gunnar Seaquist, a partner with the firm, will be attending Tuesday’s meeting to present findings related to the county’s precinct lines, based on the most recent census data.

Members of the public can sign up to comment before the meeting in the courtroom of the Bell County Courthouse, located at 101 E Central Avenue in Belton. Those wishing to comment remotely can register by emailing County Clerk Shelley Coston by no later than 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

The meeting will be live-streamed at bellcountytx.com/ccvideo.