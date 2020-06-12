Bell County sees second-highest day of COVID-19 cases

BELL COUNTY, Texas – With 26 new COVID-19 cases in Bell County, the area is seeing it’s second-highest jump in positive cases.

Officials say there are several explanations for the jump, including “more gatherings occurring, complacency following masking and social distancing recommendations, and more frequent testing in healthcare settings.”

“Don’t hit the gas really hard. Don’t go from zero to 60 quickly. And that kind of seems like what people are doing, and that is driving, in part, this increase,” said Dr. Amanda Chadwell, of the Bell County Public Health District.

As Governor Greg Abbott eases restrictions in Texas, Bell County numbers rose by over 100 cases this week alone.

“People are kind of forgetting about COVID. They’re going back to that life is normal,” said Dr. Chadwell during a press conference Friday afternoon.

Ten new cases were reported at Destiny World Outreach Center in Killeen and eight cases at Monteith Abstract & Title Company in Temple.

In a statement, Destiny World Outreach Center says:

“This week Destiny World Outreach Center leadership learned that members of our congregation, who are part of our virtual services, tested positive for COVID-19. The health and safety of our staff and members is our top priority and are continuing to follow recommendations from the Center for Disease Control. As a result, all of our facilities have been professionally cleaned and we will continue to sanitize our facilities daily. We will also continue to ensure all staff are wearing masks, frequently washing their hands and practicing social distancing while inside our facility. We continue to pray for everyone affected by this virus.” – Destiny World Outreach Center

In a statement Monteith Abstract & Title Company says:

“Our Monteith Temple office did have positive COVID cases within the last two weeks. Monteith quickly implemented its planned protocol that aligns with the CDC recommendations to test and isolate all employees. We have been contacted and questioned by the Bell County Health Department, and after their inspection and questioning said we are doing exactly what we need to do to keep our employees and customers safe and ensure that the virus does not spread at our office. They have us no additional recommendations of anything else we could do that we were not already doing and have allowed us to stay open for business.” Katie Murphy, Director of Business Development & Marketing Monteith Abstract & Title Co., Inc.



In another statement, the company adds:

“If you received our last COVID-19 response email, you know that some employees in our Temple office tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, and all employees began working from home last week. Unfortunately, half of our team in Temple has now received a positive test. Of those eight cases, I am happy to say that all are quarantined at home, and no one has been admitted into the hospital. Many have had a fever with body aches and feel run down. A few have had a cough, and some have not shown any symptoms other than their test returning positive. Because so many cases occurred in our Temple office, we made the decision last Thursday to “semi-shut down” that location. I am sharing this information with you to be as honest and transparent with our customers as we legally can. We understand the concerns that many of our customers have, and we take them very seriously. I want to mention that I spoke this afternoon with the Bell County Health Department and shared with them what has taken place in our office and what we are doing moving forward. The health department told me we are doing exactly what we need to, and they had no further recommendations for us. I wanted to share the steps we’re taking with you as well. If you have read my recent updates, then you know we had our Temple office sanitized twice by a certified COVID-19 cleaning company. We also now have most of our employees working from home and self-quarantining. Two employees that tested negative are working in the office with my brother and me, but we are all situated in separate parts of the office. We are wearing masks when we do encounter one another, or a customer comes into our office, and we are continually cleaning the areas that frequently get touched, such as door handles. Our staff working from home, as well as some of our employees in other offices, are working up files for closing and scanning them to the few of us working in Temple. We are printing the packages off for closing and scanning them back to our team once the file has closed. At no point are the files being worked up outside our office ever entering back into our office. We will ensure that our employees and customers are 100% removed from handling any documents that are not generated in our sanitized offices. I will admit it has been tough on our team working from home under these challenging circumstances, especially when they don’t have the resources and equipment that we do in the closing office, but they have really fought through it these last few days. We hope it appears to you as business as usual at Monteith, and that you haven’t noticed any headless chickens running around. Based on the above information, the Bell County Health Department has given us the ok to continue closing in our office for our customers that want to come in. However, we will also offer to line up and pay for a notary on any transaction that needs to take place where a customer is not comfortable coming in to sign. For the time being, these will be the standard operating procedures that we anticipate will last at least another week or two. After that time, we expect the Temple office to reopen as that will mean our team is back to feeling better. We will not allow any of the office staff to come back until their doctor provides a letter stating it is ok for them to return to work as well as taking another COVID-19 test and receiving a negative result on it. For those of you that call the Temple office, you will be greeted with a voicemail. Currently, we are working to reroute calls to our Belton office, but for the immediate time being, you may continue to email your Monteith contact. For any general inquiries, please email our team at templedocs@monteithtitle.com, and someone will contact you as soon as possible. The next few weeks will be a different experience for all of us, but I am confident in the efforts and abilities of our Monteith family to handle these difficult challenges. So far, our team has responded to our customers and me with nothing but positive attitudes, and I have no reason to doubt that will ever change. They see the big picture and what’s necessary to keep the real estate transactions going for our customers and their clients. I am so proud to work with these professional men and women at Monteith.

The Public Health District says they can only make recommendations, and nothing more.

“We cannot force that. We have zero regulatory authority over these agencies,” said Dr. Chadwell. “If a business opts to stay open, that is their decision to do that. And there’s not a whole lot we can do about that.”

In terms of bringing back a shelter-in-place in the county, right now this is not an option.

“The governor’s orders have superseded and pre-empted any local jurisdiction in my view from instituting any orders that are in contravention to any order that comes out of the Governor’s Office,” said Bell County Judge David Blackburn.

For now, officials say we are still very much in a pandemic – and you should continue to wear a mask, stay six feet apart and wash your hands regularly.

“Try and drive these numbers back down and level things out a little bit by engaging in those behaviors,” said Dr. Chadwell.