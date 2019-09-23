Bell County Sheriff makes several arrests in THC narcotics investigations

BELL COUNTY, Texas – The Bell County Organized Crime Unit has arrested numerous individuals for the importation and distribution of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) vape cartridges, other THC infused edibles, and large quantities of high grade marijuana into the Central Texas area.

These investigations have resulted in the seizure of over 220 THC vape cartridges, over 1100 grams of THC concentrates and products, and over 7.5 pounds of high grade marijuana, a stolen firearm, and approximately $4,700 of U.S. currency.

(Courtesy: Bell County Sheriff’s Department)

(Courtesy: Bell County Sheriff’s Department)

(Courtesy: Bell County Sheriff’s Department)

(Courtesy: Bell County Sheriff’s Department)

(Courtesy: Bell County Sheriff’s Department)

In August 2019, the Bell County Organized Crime Unit and Copperas Cove Police Department arrested 34-year-old Carl Keen II, of Copperas Cove, and 34-year-old Michael Miller, of Austin, for distributing controlled substances in the Bell and Coryell County area.

During this investigation, 40 THC vapor cartridges, one gram of THC liquid, 716 grams of marijuana, and U.S. Currency was seized. Both Keen and Miller were charged with the Felony offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance in an amount less than 400 grams, but more than four grams.

Carl Keen, II (Courtesy: Bell County Sheriff’s Department)

Michael Miller (Courtesy: Bell County Sheriff’s Department)

In August 2019, the Bell County Organized Crime Unit, Bell County Sheriff’s Department and the Texas DPS K9 Unit arrested 17-year old Lance Daveion Turner, of Harker Heights, and 18-year-old David Nathaniel Cotton, of Killeen, for distributing controlled substances in the Bell County area.

During the investigation, approximately 204 grams of marijuana, 1,021 grams of THC concentrate (gummies, edibles, vapors), a 9mm semi-automatic handgun, and a stolen 40 caliber semi-automatic handgun was seized.

Both Turner and Cotton were charged with the Felony offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance THC, in an amount more than 400 grams.

Lance Daveion Turner. (Courtesy: Bell County Sheriff’s Department)

David Nathaniel Cotton. (Courtesy: Bell County Sheriff’s Department)

In September 2019, members of the Bell County Organized Crime Unit, Bell County Sheriff’s Department and the Killeen Police Department arrested 27-year-old 27-year-old Desron Simpkins, of Copperas Cove, for distributing marijuana in the Bell County area.

During the investigation six pounds of high-grade marijuana and U.S. Currency was seized. Simpkins was arrested for active warrants, including probation violations, and was charged with the Felony offense of Possession of Marijuana in an amount less than 50 pounds, but more than five pounds.

Desron Simpkins. (Courtesy: Bell County Sheriff’s Department)

In September 2019. members of the Bell County Organized Crime Unit completed an investigation into the acquisition and distribution of THC vapor cartridges in Bell County.

The investigation revealed individuals in the Killeen area were obtaining THC vapor cartridges in the Los Angles, California area and shipping them to Bell County by common couriers.

This investigation remains active and the suspects have been identified. Arrests are expected.

Source: Bell County Sheriff’s Department