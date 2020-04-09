Bell County Sheriff warns against phone scams

BELL COUNTY, Texas- The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is again seeing an uptick in reports of phone scams within the County.

Reports state that “Deputy Meadows” from the Bell County Sheriff’s Department is calling residents stating they have a warrant for their arrest, then asking them to make payment arraignments to satisfy the warrant.

In some instances, the caller is asking for the payment to be made with Google Cards and other gift cards.

Sheriff Lange wants to remind the citizens of Bell County that at no time would anyone from his Department make contact with you by phone to discuss a warrant for any reason, and ask that you continue to stay vigilant, especially during these more vulnerable times.

If anyone does receive these calls, or any calls that seem suspicious, please call the Bell County Sheriff’s Department for clarification and direction.

Never give out any of your personal or financial information to anyone.

Residents of Bell County can make contact with the Sheriff’s Department, non-emergency line, by calling (254) 933-5412.