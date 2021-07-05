Bell County Sheriff’s Department hosting Job Fair

BELL COUNTY, Texas – The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is hosting a fast track job fair for jailers.

The event will be held Tuesday in the Sheriff’s Department training room – located at 104 S. Main Street in Belton. Those interested in attending can come to the front desk of the Sheriff’s Department. Doors open at 7:30 a.m., with the first segment starting at 8:00 a.m. – where a reading comprehension test will be given. Once this test is complete, those moving forward will be given an interview with jail lieutenants, and will then be instructed on what their next tasks will be.

For those who would like to get a head start on filling out their applications, or to find more information regarding Bell County employee benefits, you can go to Bellcountytx.com.

Source: Bell County Sheriff’s Department