TEMPLE, Texas – Earlier this afternoon, the Temple Police Department assisted the Bell County Sheriff’s Office with attempting to locate a suspect.

The suspect evaded the Bell County Sheriff’s Office by vehicle and continued to evade on-foot after crashing the vehicle in the 4000 block of Midway Drive.

For precautionary measures, Bonham Middle School was notified of the incident by the on-staff School Resource Officer. To keep individuals from entering the area during the search, the agencies set a perimeter.

Additionally, on-scene officers communicated with individuals in the area that were impacted by the search.

No injuries were reported from this incident. There were also no reports or sightings of the suspect on or near campus.

This case is active and under investigation.

Anyone with information can call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

Source: Temple Police Department