Bell County to open two COVID-19 vaccination centers

BELL COUNTY, Texas – Governor Greg Abbott has named Bell County as one of 29 state-designated vaccination hubs.

On Tuesday afternoon, the county released its plan to vaccinate nearly 500 county residents per-day.

“It’s my hope that we’re very successful in the first week or two, and we’re able to meet or exceed the goals we’ve set for the number of inoculations we do on the daily and weekly basis,” said Judge Blackburn.

County officials have announced two vaccination centers opening their doors at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

The center in Temple is located at the Sammons Community Center, and the center in Killeen is at the Killeen Community Center – where they hope to vaccinate nearly 4 ,000 people per week using Pfizer’s vaccine.

Both locations will be open 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. seven days a week. County Judge David Blackburn says more centers could open throughout Bell County, depending on vaccine supply.

So far, the county has more than 4,000 eligible recipients for the vaccine registered on their website, and they expect hundreds more in the coming days.

“As long as we have supply and folks are eligible under the state plan, they will be scheduled,” Blackburn told reporters.

The goal is to vaccinate the entire county, which has a little less than 400,000 residents.

Officials are urging folks to adhere to CDC guidelines in the meantime, because according to our calculations at Bell County’s current vaccination rate – giving everyone just one dose could take the county around two years.

“It is a two-set vaccine dose. One part of that vaccine is not going to fully protect you,” says Dr. Amanda Chadwell, the Bell County Public Health District director.

“Social distancing, wearing your face coverings when you can’t social distance, personal hygiene, wash your hands frequently, all of those things continue to be in play,” Blackburn said.

For anyone with questions about how to register, the county has a hotline available: (254)933-5203

To register, you can log on to www.BellCountyHealth.org.