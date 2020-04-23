Bell County Waits For Gov. Abbott To Make Decisions On Shelter-In-Place Order

BELL COUNTY, Texas – Bell County has announced it’s not implementing new shelter-in-place orders.

This comes a week after Governor Greg Abbott updated the state’s guidelines last week.

“I don’t think there’s much room in there for a more tailored approach,” says Bell County Judge David Blackburn.

Blackburn says he is leaving the decision to reopen the county in the hands of the governor.

So far, there are more than 140 cases of COVID-19 in Bell County. To help, the county has received donations and purchased nearly 200 test kits that will go to first responders.

Bell County doctors say there are enough test kits for the public, but they are not testing everyone because its unknown when the pandemic will end.