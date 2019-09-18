Bellmead PD investigating attempted robbery

BELLMEAD, Texas – The Bellmead Police Department is investigating an attempted robbery.

The event occurred at the Chase Bank located inside of the Walmart Supercenter at 1521 N Interstate 35 on Tuesday evening.

The teller says a man came up to the counter and presented a note demanding money. In the note, he said he had a gun – however, at no time was a weapon displayed.

The photos below are courtesy of the Bellmead Police Department, who also reports there is no active shooter in this case.

















The suspect is approximately 5’9″ to 6’0″ and weighs approximately 260 pounds. He left in a four-door silver Ford Focus with all black rims. This suspect is connected to a similar incident in Hewitt.

The Bellmead Police Department is asking anyone who can identify this man to contact them at 254-799-0251.

Source: Bellmead Police Department