The Bellmart Food and Fuel sold a Texas Two Step Lottery ticket that is now worth $200,000.

The ticket matched all four of the numbers drawn, as well as the bonus. The Texas Lottery Commission says it was sold as a quick pick.

The winning numbers are: 1, 19, 31, 33 and the Bonus Ball is 33.

The person who bought the ticket at the Bellmead store now has 180 days to claim the prize.

Ten other tickets sold for Thursday night’s drawing matched four numbers. Those are worth $1,205 each.