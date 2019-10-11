Bellmead woman arrested for stealing water from a neighbor

A 43-year-old Bellmead woman was arrested Friday morning for stealing water from a neighbor instead of being connected to the city water system.

Bellmead Police Department spokesperson Lt Brenda Kinsey said officers arrested Tonya Morrow about 10:40 a.m. for diverting water from her neighbor in the 700 block of Roy Beatty Drive and routing it to her residence through an open window using two garden hoses.

The city noted Morrow had not had an active water account since February 2018.

The charge reported by police was criminal mischief of a public utility.

She was waiting booking into the jail mid afternoon Friday.