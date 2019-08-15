Belton ISD Board discussing interim superintendent

BELTON, Texas – The Belton Independent School District’s special meeting to discuss a new superintendent is underway.

Since the district has selected their current superintendent as it’s lone finalist, the district’s Board of Trustees is figuring out the next steps forward.

Disitrict officials are meeting on Thursday night to discuss the new role of the interim superintendent. Who this individual will be, what responsibilities they will take on, and if that person will be considered for the permanent position.

The meeting is in closed session, but so far we know they may be naming an interim superintendent very soon.

The district begins school this Monday, so you can imagine the officials’ sense of urgency.

FOX44 will have more information as it becomes available.