BELTON, Texas – Belton ISD Superintendent Dr. Matt Smith says although the bond election has not been approved yet, they are in the final stages that will determine if the bond is called.



“This support for our schools I guess is the best way to label it, is really about growth and investing in some of our facilities that are aging in our school district,” Smith said.



Smith says the district grew by 700 students this past year which is the size of an elementary school and the next five years they are expecting 3,000 more students.



He says improvements are needed to house students and meet their educational needs.



“It will be around that 170 million dollar mark I can imagine at the end of all of this,” Smith said. “The proposal that we have laid out is going to impact every campus in our school district, because we have specific things for safety and security. We also have specific things for mechanical, electrical, plumbing, roofing that needs to be done in our school districts as well especially for those aging facilities.”



In addition, they want to build two new elementary schools that will tackle student overcrowding.



Smith says the community has been a vital partner in this process.



“We started with community voice from the beginning of this, as we move into an election phase it’s going to be really important for our community to consider this,” Smith said.



A big key component is tax increase concerns and Smith wanted to point one thing out.



“In this proposal that we have we will keep the ins tax rate the same,” Smith said. “If tax bills go up it’s because of your appraised value of your home going up.”



Smith wants the community to know as a growing school district the decision for this bond was made with a focus on meeting the needs of the students.



The school district will know within the next week if the bond has been approved for an election.

