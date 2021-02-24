Belton ISD reschedules Community Summits

BELTON, Texas – The Belton Independent School District has rescheduled a series of community summits to collect input for its strategic planning process which is underway.

The forums are now scheduled for 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on March 2nd and March 3rd through a Zoom meeting, and a Spanish version on March 4th at Charter Oak Elementary, located at 8402 Poison Oak Road in Temple.

“Last week’s winter weather may have disrupted our initial plans, but we’re moving forward,” said Dr. Malinda Golden, deputy superintendent. “We are eager to hear from the community about what’s most important to them as we continue our efforts together to plan the best path forward for the district.”

Each of the two-hour events will follow the same agenda, so the public is invited to attend the summit that works best with their schedule.

Zoom links for the virtual meetings are available at bisd.net/strategicplan.

Community Summit #1

Tuesday, March 2

6-8 p.m.

Community Summit #2

Wednesday, March 3

6-8 p.m.

Community Summit #3 (presented in Spanish only)

Thursday, March 4

6-8 p.m.

Charter Oak Elementary (8402 Poison Oak Rd.) Childcare will be provided.

Source: Belton Independent School District