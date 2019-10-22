Belton ISD seniors achieve national academic honors

BELTON, Texas – The Belton Independent School District has nine seniors recognized this year through the National Merit Program and the National Hispanic Recognition Program.

Students had top performances on the Preliminary SAT (PSAT) during their junior year.

Belton High School senior Joshua Bledsoe and former Belton High School student Rohan Sami were named semifinalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program.

To qualify as a National Merit semifinalist, Bledsoe’s and Sami’s high scores on the PSAT placed them in the top one percent of more than 1.6 million students who took the test last fall.

As the next step in the scholarship competition, Bledsoe and Sami will submit essays, recommendations, and additional test scores to the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.

Belton High School seniors Sydney Hunt, Dean Biava, Gayathri Devi Thirunavukkarasu, and Euni Wu were named National Merit Commended Scholars for 2019. Ranked in the top five percent in the nation for their scores on the PSAT, these students are among 34,000 selected as commended students out of 1.6 million who took the test last fall.

The college board’s National Hispanic Recognition Program identifies academically outstanding Hispanic/Latino high school students who score in the top 5,000 from over 250,000 Hispanic/Latino juniors who take the PSAT/NMSQT. Belton High School seniors Dean Biava, Miranda Davila, Gabriela Hansen, Jonah Jimenez, and Elizabeth Moctezuma-Manzanero have earned the distinction as a Hispanic scholar for 2020.

Source: Belton Independent School District