BELTON, Texas – The Belton Independent School District trustees have named Dr. Robin Battershell as the interim superintendent.

Battershell replaces Dr. Susan Kincannon, who is expected to become the superintendent for the Waco Independent School District.

Battershell was unanimously selected by the Board after a 90-minute closed session, and will assume the superintendent duties once Kincannon’s contract is finalized on August 29.