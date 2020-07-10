Belton man killed in drunk driving accident, one in custody

BELTON, Texas – One man is dead after a fatal crash in Belton on Thursday night.

Texas DPS Troopers responded to a major crash involving two vehicles on Sparta Road. A 2011 Ford F-150 pickup truck operated by 27-year-old Jacob Allen Smith, of Belton, was traveling south on Sparta Road. A 2008 Mercury sedan operated by 42-year-old James Sexton, also of Belton, was travelling north on Sparta Road. Smith proceeded to pass a vehicle in a no-passing zone.

The front of the Ford Pickup collided head on with the Mercury Sedan. Smith fled the scene after the collision, and was later apprehended by law enforcement. Sexton was pronounced dead on scene by Justice of the Peace Judge Duffield.

A 20-year-old woman in the Mercury was transported to Scott and White ER for incapacitating injuries.

Smith was placed under arrest and charged with Intoxication Manslaughter, Intoxication Assault, Failing to Stop and Render Aid-SBI and Fail to Stop and Render Aid-Death.