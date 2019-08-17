Belton PD seeks neighborhood video partners

The Belton Police Department is making a push to get more residents to become video partners with the department.

They are asking anyone interested in registering their home or business that has a camera, to do so online.

The program provides the department with a volunteer data base of video resources.

It does not give them direct access to your system, but they would contact you if a crime happened in your neighborhood and your footage may have captured something important.

To learn more about becoming a Neighborhood Video Partner, click HERE.