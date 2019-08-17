Belton PD seeks neighborhood video partners

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Belton Police Department is making a push to get more residents to become video partners with the department.

They are asking anyone interested in registering their home or business that has a camera, to do so online.

The program provides the department with a volunteer data base of video resources.

It does not give them direct access to your system, but they would contact you if a crime happened in your neighborhood and your footage may have captured something important.

To learn more about becoming a Neighborhood Video Partner, click HERE.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Upcoming Events

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests