Belton Police Department investigating fatal shooting

BELTON, TX – The Belton Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred near the 1600 block of N. Wall Street at about 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. That is just east of Leon Heights Elementary School.

The victim is a 15-year-old male.

He collapsed after entering the front door of the place where he was staying. It was discovered that he was shot in the back.

Neighbors reported hearing two gunshots coming from a nearby area.

The victim was transported to Baylor Scott & White Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The name of the victim is being withheld as next of kin are notified of the incident. Anybody with information about the incident should call the Belton Police Department.