Bryan Police investigate fatal accident

UPDATE: As of 10:13 p.m., the roadway is now open.

BRYAN, TX – The Bryan Police Department is investigating a deadly accident.

It happened around 7:40 p.m. Police say an SUV traveling Eastbound in the 2500 block of Boonville near Town Square Ave. struck a pedestrian crossing the street.

The pedestrian, 34-year-old Susan Louise Brunson of Bryan was pronounced dead.

As of 9:45 p.m. the Eastbound lanes of Boonville are closed and traffic is being diverted onto Town Square Ave.

Police are asking motorist to please avoid the area.

