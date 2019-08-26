Belton police report arrest of CVS robbery suspect

Belton Police report a 21-year old man was taken into custody in connection with the robbery of a CVS Pharmacy back on August 12.

Police say that Joseph Riley Knowles of Morgan’s Point Resort turned himself in after a warrant was obtained for his arrest.

He was booked into the Bell County Jail and remained there in lieu of $100,000 bond as of Monday morning.

Police had responded to the CVS Pharmacy in the 2800 block of North Main at 9:30 p.m. August 12th on a robbery call.

Officers were told that the robber handed a pharmacy worker a note demanding prescription drugs.

The incident was caught on surveillance cameras.

On August 13, Belton police posted a request on social media asking for help from the public in identifying the suspect.

Knowles became a person of interest soon afterward.