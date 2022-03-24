BELTON, Texas – Belton residents have a big decision to make during the May elections. Belton ISD is proposing two multi-million dollar bonds to improve the school district. Proposition A, 168 million dollar bond will help with construction, renovation, and purchase of the necessary sites, and new school buses.

“This also includes an addition to southwest elementary school, helps us address the aging facilities needs that we found at the school and bring those facilities up to similar standards that we feel we need in our school district,” says Belton ISD Superintendent Dr. Matt Smith.

As we get closer to election day, superintendent Dr. Matt Smith emphasizes the importance of making capital improvements and renovations at the older facilities.

“We want our students in medical profession classes not to be educated in portables, we want our culinary art students to have an increase opportunity and similar opportunities students have at Lake Belton to get their certification,” says Dr. Smith.

Proposition B would provide funding for technology devices and equipment for students, teachers, and staff.

“Proposition b helps us cycle through devices to help feed our need in areas of technology in our school district.”

A question a community member asked during the meeting was, will my tax rate increase? Dr. Smith says, no.

“Our tax rate has gone down during that time but as property values continue to rise you could see a increase in your tax bill even though your property tax rate went down for Belton ISD,” says Dr. Smith.

Dr. Smith is strongly encouraging the community to go out and vote this may.

“We’ll be able to address the high priorities I outlined before increasing enrollment in our school facilities along with increasing the educational opportunities and the safety and security,” says Dr. Smith.

Early voting is from April 25th through May 3rd. The deadline to register to vote is April seventh.