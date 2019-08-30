Belton traffic light improvement project starts next week

BELTON, Texas – The Texas Department of Transportation is starting a project to improve traffic signal operations and safety at several locations on State Highway 317/Main Street in Belton.

The project starts Monday, September 2, and will improve and upgrade signal operations along Main Street at FM-439, Sparta Road, 22nd Avenue, FM 93/6th Street, and 2nd Avenue.

The Central Avenue intersection will receive a complete signal replacement. The new signals and improvements will increase safety by creating greater control and efficiency of turning and through traffic movements at the intersections.

The project is being undertaken by the Austin Traffic Signal Construction Company at a cost of $521,000, and is scheduled to be completed by the end of December, weather permitting.

TxDOT is urging travelers to be cautious and to watch for construction personnel and equipment in the work area.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation