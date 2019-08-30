Live Now
Tracking Hurricane Dorian

FOX 44 News: 5:30pm

LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 5:30 PM

Belton traffic light improvement project starts next week

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(file photo)

BELTON, Texas – The Texas Department of Transportation is starting a project to improve traffic signal operations and safety at several locations on State Highway 317/Main Street in Belton.

The project starts Monday, September 2, and will improve and upgrade signal operations along Main Street at FM-439, Sparta Road, 22nd Avenue, FM 93/6th Street, and 2nd Avenue.

The Central Avenue intersection will receive a complete signal replacement. The new signals and improvements will increase safety by creating greater control and efficiency of turning and through traffic movements at the intersections.

The project is being undertaken by the Austin Traffic Signal Construction Company at a cost of $521,000, and is scheduled to be completed by the end of December, weather permitting.

TxDOT is urging travelers to be cautious and to watch for construction personnel and equipment in the work area.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Living Local Central Texas Featured Videos

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected