Belton woman named finalist in General Mills recipe competition

La Luncheonette owner Brooke May is one of ten nationwide winners for a General Mills recipe competition, and the only winner in Texas.

BELTON, Texas – A Belton businesswoman’s recipe is paying off. Literally.

La Luncheonette owner Brooke May is one of ten nationwide winners for a General Mills recipe competition, and the only winner in Texas.

As a finalist, May won $1,000 to contribute to a charity organization of her choice. She chose Foster Love Bell County.

This is the first year General Mills is doing a contest for likes on Facebook.

May could possibly get an extra $1,000 donated to the charity if she wins, and so far she’s in second place.

May’s recipe that got her restaurant national attention was her corn empanadas with spicy yogurt dipping sauce. She is encouraging Central Texas to support her in her quest to win $1,000 for her charity.

To help out, you can go here.