Belton work crews fix ruptured water main

BELTON – Belton Public Works crews worked though the night and into the day Saturday to fix a ruptured 12-inch water main.

Residents experienced low water pressure for several hours Friday night as crews worked to fix the leak near the I-35 frontage road and Central Avenue.

The City says finding the leak was hard because in that area, the water line was under concrete, had a narrow trench with solid rock on each side and gas and fiber optic lines were very close to the pipe.

The rupture was about the size of a softball, plus it had a crack that was about 10 feet long.

In a statement on Facebook, the City says “Fixing it required temporarily setting aside family commitments, personal leisure time, and even sleep. To the first responders in Belton who work to restore water service, in sincerity we say, “Thank you.”