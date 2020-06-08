Belton’s July 4th Parade To Go Virtual Due To Safety Concerns

BELTON, Texas. July 4th is less than a month away and The City of Belton is making changes to its independence day festivities.

Due to precautions related the COVID-19, the city is planning to move the parade online.

“This was such a difficult decision for all of us,” Mayor Marion Grayson said in a press release.

“I heard about it like two days ago, my mom told me. It’s really heartbreaking to know,” said High School Sophomore, Natalie Salters.

Each year, the parade brings more the 35,000 people to the area, dozens of vendors, and lots of revenue to the city.

Based on Governor Greg Abbott’s guidelines, large events are allowed but the city is not taking any chances.

“In order to meet the guidelines set forth by the governor’s office, we’re just unable to put on that traditional parade,” said Randy Pittenger, a member of the Belton Chamber of Commerce.

During a phone conversation, Pittenger said the chamber may ask residents and vendors to dress in July 4th attire for a video, which will be streamed on line.

The decision to cancel the in-person parade affects nearby businesses such as the Napoli restaurant on Central Avenue.

“For business, maybe it would have been better if it was going on, maybe more advertising,” said Owner Arbnor Shala.

Although the traditional parade is not happening, the chamber is moving forward with the PRCA Rodeo (July 2-4) and the backyard concerts (July 3-4).