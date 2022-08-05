ROCKDALE, Texas (FOX 44)- Rockdale residents filled up the Kay theatre Friday evening as gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke’s.

During O’Rourke’s Drive for Texas he will spend 49 days on the road and visit every part of Texas this summer. O’Rourke has spent a lot of time in very red areas on this 49-day road trip like Milam county, despite not being very popular in these areas. During Friday’s townhall meeting O’Rourke talked on topics that’s been a big concern for many Texans. Topics such as increasing educator salaries. Investing in world- class schools, expanding health care so more people can see a doctor and lowering costs so families can afford to live in this state. A question one Rockdale resident asked during the town hall was, what are you going to do about our guns?

O’Rourke shares his concerns after Uvalde’s tragic mass shooting back in May.

““In the effort to find some common ground. What if we at least raise the minimum age of purchase for an AR 15 or an AK 47 to 21? and imagine, imagine if we could push for three more years, three more years with the and and. So she’s going to say, you know what, criminals don’t follow the law. But this young man in Uvalde, he did,” says gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke’s.

A Drive for Texas Town Hall in Madisonville

Saturday, August 6 at 10:30 a.m.

Truman Kimbro Convention Center, 111 W Trinity St, Madisonville

A Drive for Texas Town Hall in Marlin

Saturday, August 6 at 2:30 p.m. CT

The Allen House, 305 Ward St, Marlin

A Drive for Texas Town Hall in Waco

Saturday, August 6 at 6:00 p.m. CT

Da Shack Farmers Market, 925 Houston St, Waco