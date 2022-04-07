TEMPLE, Texas – Beto O’Rourke’s People of Texas Campaign brought him to Temple today.

It was a packed house at Main Street Hall in Temple Thursday afternoon as O’Rourke shared why he deserves the communities votes as the next Texas Governor.

“[I’m] focused on three things better jobs, world class public schools, and the ability to see a doctor,” O’Rourke said.



“Whether you are Republican, Democrat, Independent or non-voters for that matter. Whether we live in small towns or big cities. Whether we are 10 generation Texans or whether you got to the state 10 days ago. We can agree on these three things,” O’Rourke said.



“I’ve been a supporter from the beginning and an admirer of him,” supporter Jonathan Graham said. “I think he’s got a lot of integrity as a politician, he is very charismatic . The positions he stands for on so many issues from gun control, to immigration policy to just being compassionate.”



O’Rourke also addressed issues such as creating a better system for child protective services, women being able to make their own choices when it comes to abortion and Governor Greg Abbott’s plan to send buses of immigrants to Washington.



“When we try to vilify and criminalize people who are fleeing for their very lives, and want to come to this country not just so they can be better but so they can help make all of us better,” O’Rourke said. “We are not just harming them we are harming Texas. When you help me to become the next Governor of this state I promise you i will lead on this issue in a way that will make you proud.



“Elections matter, you need to know who you are voting for and what they stand for and what their plan is for the community,” supporter Pheonia Nevels said.



O’Rourke completed his speech by saying it’s important to meet voters where they are-town halls are not enough.

He invited community members to partner with him and help spread the word about his campaign.